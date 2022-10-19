Beyond Missing Japan promo takes flight

SINGAPORE, 20 October 2022: Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) and All Nippon Airways (ANA) have launched the “Beyond #MissingJapan” campaign to Japan’s efforts to reopen the country to international travellers.

The “Beyond #MissingJapan” campaign was inspired by social posts of people missing Japan due to the pandemic and a strong sense of eagerness amongst ANA’s crew to welcome visitors back to Japan.

Singaporean director-actress Michelle Chong in ANA’s ‘Beyond #MissingJapan’campaign video, showcasing the historic sites of the lesser-known Kanazawa city.

The campaign’s end goal is to inspire travellers ahead of their next trip to Japan and give them an insider’s head start with planning.

For Singaporeans, Japan has been a top travel destination for locals when planning leisure trips. Despite travel restrictions, travelling to Japan has remained at the top of their minds. According to TripAdvisor’s latest Consumer Sentiment survey and traffic data1, Japanese cities Osaka and Tokyo rank among the top 10 popular destinations Singaporeans are keen to explore this Spring as travel networks gradually reconnect around the world. 1 Singaporeans in the mood for Spring trips (TTR Weekly, 21 March 2022)

ANA vice president of marketing & sales, Asia & Oceania Isao Ono said: “I believe our ‘Beyond #MissingJapan’ campaign will give those who have missed Japan an opportunity to rediscover the country through a series of videos featuring Asia’s most well-loved personalities as well as a 360° first-person perspective of landing in Japan. At ANA, we are committed to providing passengers with the best service in a safe and clean environment. We look forward to welcoming more travellers to Japan soon.”

Working with famed Singaporean director and award-winning actress Michelle Chong, the ‘Beyond #MissingJapan’ campaign looks at some hidden gems both first-time and seasoned visitors should visit in Japan.

Michelle, who has a keen interest in Japanese culture and was previously the host of a Japanese travel TV programme, joins the ‘Beyond #MissingJapan’ campaign and explores the scenic city of Kanazawa in Ishikawa prefecture, which is steeped in Japanese history as a Samurai town and home of many Japanese traditions.

In the video, Michelle is “transported” to Kanazawa, which takes viewers through some of the sights and sounds of the city best known for its charming blend of the old and new, fresh seafood and gold leaves. There, she samples the iconic gold leaf ice cream at Hakuichi, and takes a traditional rickshaw ride around the historical Kazue-machi Chaya District.

Besides touring the traditional building and landscapes of the city, the video also shows Michelle “enjoying” various activities such as touring the local seafood market and enjoying a sumptuous seafood feast, exploring a Samurai’s residence from the 16th century and spending the evening at a traditional show depicting a samurai’s combat.

Japan’s top travel hotspots can also be seen in a 360-degree video that offers a more immersive, curated experience that allows viewers to imagine themselves at the travel destinations and anticipate experiencing the activities in “real life”.

Beyond Kanazawa, the ‘Beyond #MissingJapan’ campaign also features other landmarks and lesser-known attractions like Greater Tokyo and Fuji Five Lakes through six other social personalities in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

(Source: ANA)