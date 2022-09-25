UA goes double daily to Singapore

SINGAPORE, 26 September 2022: United Airlines will resume a second daily nonstop flight between Singapore (SIN) and San Francisco (SFO), effective 29 October.

The airline resumed in initial daily service in January 2022.

The newly-introduced schedule between Singapore and San Francisco offers customers an evening departure from Singapore with an evening arrival in San Francisco and a morning departure from San Francisco with an evening arrival in Singapore.

The new frequency will enable United to offer nearly 20 additional one-stop connections to Singapore from destinations throughout North America. Customers in Singapore have access to almost 80 cities throughout the US, including major business markets like New York, Boston, Philadelphia, and Dallas, via its hub in San Francisco.

In addition, United and Singapore Airlines expanded codeshare arrangements in April 2022 to provide more options and value to customers, making it easier for them to travel to more cities in the US, Southeast Asia, and other destinations in the Asia-Pacific region than before.

United Airlines director of sales for Greater China, Korea and Southeast Asia Walter Dias said: “To meet the increasing customer demand, we’ve decided to resume our twice-daily service, which can provide our customers with greater choices and more options between Singapore and San Francisco and beyond with optimal departure and arrival times. Singapore is an important business and leisure destination for United, and we remain committed to serving the Singapore market.”

The following is the new twice-daily SIN-SFO schedule: