Thailand scraps emergency decree

BANGKOK, 26 September 2022: Thailand will phase out its public health emergency decrees on 30 September as it downgrades the Covid-19 classification from “a dangerous communicable disease” to “a communicable disease under surveillance”.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country renewed the emergency degree 19 times which gave Thailand’s Centre of Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) sweeping powers to battle the virus since March 2022.

(Photo Credit: TAT Newsroom)

Starting from 1 October 2022, international travellers to Thailand will no longer need to show proof of vaccination or ATK test results.

CCSA will be automatically dissolved, and all the regulations, announcements, and orders issued by the Prime Minister and the Cabinet under the decree be revoked.

Since the pandemic, Thailand has gradually reopened to international tourism starting in July 2021 with the Phuket Sandbox, Samui Plus, and 7+7 Extension programmes. This was followed by a four-phase reopening timeline from October 2021 to January 2022.

Thailand entered the stage of fully reopening from 1 July 2022, with the removal of the Thailand Pass registration scheme, and foreign nationals only be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative ATK test result within 72 hours of travel. Those two requirements will be lifted for travellers entering the country from 1 October onwards.

In addition, the cabinet recently approved extending the period of stay to 45 days (from 30 days) for tourists from countries eligible for visa exemption. Travellers eligible for a visa-on-arrival will get 30 days (up from 15 days). The concession runs from 1 October 2022 until 31 March 2023.

(Source: TAT Newsroom)

TAT Newsroom updates are released once the official directives have been announced in the Royal Gazette.