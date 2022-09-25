ULM, Germany, 26 September 2022: Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) has just concluded its roadshow tour in Germany to promote Sarawak in four major cities; Freiburg, Stuttgart, Ulm and Regensburg.

Scheduled from 19 to 24 September, the roadshow was hosted in collaboration with Tischler Reisen AG, a local wholesale agent that has extensive experience with the German market for more than 45 years in handling large tourist groups and creative long-distance travel offers.

In attendance at the roadshow were eight tourism players from several countries, including the Ministry of Heritage & Tourism Oman, Bahrain Tourism, Abu Dhabi, Anantara Iko Mauritius, Beachcomber, Tourism Shizouka, Herget Representation & Networking GmbH and Thailand Tourism. Some players had their representatives present, including Tourism Oman represented by Gulf Air in the Frankfurt office and Tourism Shizouka.

The programme included presentations for travel trade partners in Germany and a networking session about current tourism product updates in Sarawak. The roadshow with Tischler Reisen AG marked the first in-person event for STB in Europe since the pandemic.

Speaking at the event, STB’s assistant manager for Europe and Oceania market, Pauline Lim stated: “We feel glad to be closer to our industry partners to highlight Sarawak tourism experience and to talk about the new updates from Sarawak and other key attractions to over 100 travel trade partners in Germany. We anticipate a good season in the coming years in Sarawak, together with the increased airlifts, in what we call Sarawak has more to discover”.

Before the pandemic, Sarawak recorded more than 6,500 visitors from Germany in 2019. During the pandemic years, the number of visitors from European countries dropped tremendously but has shown an increase since May this year.

STB, during the event, presented its five key pillars in tourism attractions; Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food and Festival (CANFF), highlighting longhouse experience, adventure caving in Mulu UNESCO sites, wildlife experience in Bako National Park, cycling adventure as well as leisure activities in the Old Kuching Smart Heritage sites. Those are among the top interest of the German market.

For more information, visit: www.sarawaktourism.com

(Your Stories: Sarawak Tourism Board)