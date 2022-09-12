The Philippines plans a tourist hotline

MANILA, 13 September 2022: A new tourist hotline will be up and running by the end of the year for travellers visiting the Philippines, the Department of Tourism announced during last week’s Travel Tour Expo 2023.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco announced at the show the imminent launch of a “tourist assistance call centre”, according to the Philippines News Agency.

Photo Credit: DOT) Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco.

“This year, we will launch a multilingual tourist assistance call centre that will cater to requests for information and assistance she told travel executives who attended the fair. She called it a “one-stop shop where tourists could get information and raise travel concerns.”

Philippine Travel Agencies Association president Michelle Taylan noted it would help to rebuild travel confidence in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thailand and South Korea have similar assistance centres that respond to travel-related emergencies and provide recommendations on travel for visitors.

DOT will also develop a Tourist Lifecycle App, which Frasco said would serve as a “super app” that connects tourists to accredited tourism establishments, rides, restaurants, tour operators, and tour guides, the Philippines News Agency reported.

(Source: PNA)