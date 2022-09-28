Star Alliance reclaims Skytrax award

SINGAPORE, 29 September 2022: Star Alliance reclaimed the title of World’s Best Airline Alliance at the Skytrax 2022 World Airline Awards, last week.

The Alliance’s Los Angeles lounge has also retained the World’s Best Airline Alliance Lounge award for the sixth year running.

Star Alliance CEO Jeffrey Goh commented on the win: “We are elated to learn that millions of flyers worldwide have again put their trust in Star Alliance and have recognised the exceptional value the alliance offers through their journey. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary this year, the recognition means even more to us.”

Recently Star Alliance extended its network with the Intermodal Partnership model, which intelligently combines air travel with other transport ecosystems. Launched last July with the German rail network, Deutsche Bahn, passengers can book combined air and rail journeys on a single ticket.

Skytrax World Airline Awards are independent and impartial awards decided through international customer voting. Passengers of over 100 nationalities participated in the 2022 survey, with 14.32 million eligible entries in the results. The survey was also provided in six major international languages.

Back in 2005, when the World’s Best Airline Alliance category was introduced, Star Alliance was the first alliance to achieve the title, winning it multiple times in the following years. More recently, it held the top position for four consecutive years, from 2016 to 2019. The awards paused in 2020 due to the Covid-19 crisis.