Priority Pass celebrates 30 today

HONG KONG, 27 September 2022: Asia is finally playing catch-up. After almost three years of tightly kept pandemic controls, some of Asia’s strictest economies are opening.

Last Friday, Hong Kong announced it would abandon mandatory hotel quarantine for people coming to the city starting Monday, following a similar move by Taiwan. Japan confirmed it would drop its daily limit on arrivals and fully open its doors to tourists on 11 October.

Today, Priority Pass, a leading airport experiences programme owned and operated by Collinson, is celebrating its 30th birthday. Priority Pass had come a long way since 1992 when it first launched with just 49 lounges globally and a handful of employees. Today it boasts 1,300 airport lounges and experiences worldwide across 650+ airports in 148 countries.

As the world emerges from a global shutdown and a busy summer, proving that travel is firmly back on the agenda, Collinson wants to reward Priority Pass Members and reignite their love for travel again in 2022 and beyond.

Designed exclusively for its 30th birthday, the company is launching a Limited-Edition Priority Pass 30th Birthday Membership Card, which comes loaded with Priority Pass lounge access for 30 round trips (60 visits) for five years.

Priority Pass will give away only 30 of these limited-edition membership cards* worldwide to various travellers.

The first group is a selection of Priority Pass’s loyal and longstanding members, invited to be part of the celebrations to say thanks for their membership and ongoing love of travel.

A second group can win a limited-edition membership card by entering the Priority Pass #LiveLoveLounge Instagram competition. Travellers can show how much they appreciate the airport lounge and their return to travel by sharing a photo or video of what they love most in the lounge alongside the hashtag #LiveLoveLounge. Participants are asked to get as creative as possible with their entries, and Priority Pass will select the winners over the next two months.

The third set of winners comprises ‘Travel Heroes’ from around the world recognised for outstanding contributions to the world of travel, either assisting travellers or the industry during the pandemic or perhaps playing a critical role in helping it to return to the future safely.

In addition to revealing the exclusive card, Priority Pass is also launching a Spotify playlist, asking members to add their favourite songs, especially those that make them think of travelling or joyful celebrations. People can make their suggestions for the playlist on Priority Pass’s Instagram and are encouraged to follow the page for more details – and to find out which tunes have made the cut.

“Turning 30 is a landmark for us and something we’re proud of. We’ve spent the past 30 years helping to transform airport experiences and working to become one of the most loved, trusted travel companions. We know we’re nothing without our members, so it’s them that we wanted our birthday celebration to be all about,” said Collinson joint CEO David Evans.