Genting Dreams conjures up monthly themes

SINGAPORE, 20 September 2022: Resorts World Cruises has launched thematic cruises on the Genting Dream that will provide guests every month with new and refreshing vacation experiences at sea.

In September, the Light Meets Night thematic cruise set sail, presenting a spectacular installation of colourful and glow-in-the-dark interactive displays.

Thematic cruises await guests in the following months, including the Clowning Around Halloween cruise, a Special Diwali Celebration, and the Sensational Voyage focusing on wellness; and in time for the year-end festive and school holidays, have yourself a Jelilo Christmas, featuring the creations of one of Singapore’s famous art and toy creators from gagatree.

In addition, the cruise line offers Sail-Away Celebration Parties, which are available at the start of each week for Genting Dream’s Sunday departures.

“At Resorts World Cruises, we are taking the celebration up a notch by introducing unique themes that will be refreshed every month for our guests’ pleasure. Each thematic cruise promises to be different, and guests can look forward to a one-of-a-kind experience at sea, complementing the extensive onboard offerings, cuisines and shore excursions readily available,” said Resorts World Cruises president Michael Goh.