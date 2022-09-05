Finnair links Nordic cities to Qatar hub

SINGAPORE, 6 September 2022: Finnair will launch daily services from Nordic capitals to Doha through a partnership with Qatar Airways.

Finnair and Oneworld partner Qatar Airways agreed last week to establish daily flights from Helsinki, Stockholm and Copenhagen to Doha.

Finnair. New AirLounge seat.

These services will be supported by a comprehensive codeshare agreement allowing shared passenger and cargo capacity.

Passengers from the three Nordic cities will benefit from seamless connections via Doha to Qatar Airways’ extensive network of around 100 destinations across Australasia, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

The services should start between November and December 2022, with Finnair’s Airbus A330 aircraft featuring the airline’s new long-haul cabins, including industry-leading Air Lounge business class seats, a brand-new premium economy travel class and refreshed economy class.

The flights to Doha will be sold and marketed by both Finnair and Qatar Airways. In the pipeline are roundtrip daily flights to Doha from Helsinki, Stockholm and Copenhagen.

“We are delighted to expand our collaboration with our Oneworld partner Qatar Airways, offering new connections between Doha and the three Nordic capitals”, said Finnair CEO Topi Manner. “The role of Doha as an international hub is growing, and Qatar Airways has extensive connections from Doha onwards to Australasia, the Middle East and Africa.”

Meanwhile, Finnair confirmed the roll of its new renewed cabins on its New York, Phuket, Singapore and Tokyo routes. The new cabins will also be on all Finnair flights to Bangkok from 25 November.

The improvements deliver a new Premium Economy travel class, a renewed Business Class and a refreshed Economy Class and are already available on selected long-haul routes. The full cabin renewal will extend to all aircraft in the long-haul fleet of Airbus A350s and A330s before the end of 2023.