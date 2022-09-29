AAPA airlines meet in Bangkok

BANGKOK, 30 September 2022: The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines’ 66th Assembly of Presidents will be hosted in Bangkok from 10 to11 November 2022.

As AAPA Chairman for 2022, Thai Airways International officially hosts the invitation-only event.

The annual AAPA Assembly of Presidents is the major event on the AAPA calendar, which sees the chief executives of member airlines and other senior members of industry stakeholders gathered together for a day of networking, brainstorming on industry issues, and high-level discussions.

It marks one of the first major aviation events to be hosted in Thailand since the Covid-19 stalled travel and business meetings in early 2020.

An AAPA spokesperson confirmed the Assembly of Presidents in Bangkok marks the first full meeting since Jeju in 2018. with 2019’s event in Kuala Lumpur being for member airlines only and the Assembly of Presidents in 2020 and 2021 taking place virtually.

(Source: AAPA)