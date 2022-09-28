DUBAI, UAE, 29 September 2022: Emirates will bring new travel opportunities, choices and convenience for customers travelling to and from South Africa with additional services to Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

The ramp-up of flights is part of the airline’s ongoing commitment to support South Africa’s economic and tourism recovery through enhanced connectivity across all gateways. The airline’s latest move also reaffirms South Africa’s strategic importance on its network, prioritising service expansion and rebuilding its capacity to unlock further growth potential.

The airline will expand its schedule to and from Johannesburg with three daily flights from 1 March 2023. Cape Town will be served with double daily services starting from 1 February 2023. Emirates will also be adding two more flights to Durban, making it a daily operation from 1 December 2022. Reintroducing the new flights between Dubai and the airline’s three gateways in South Africa will enhance Emirates’ schedule to 42 weekly services.

Emirates’ flight EK 767 from Dubai to Johannesburg will operate with a Boeing 777 aircraft, complementing its double daily A380 operation. The flight will depart at 2325, arriving at 0535 the next day to Johannesburg. The return flight will depart Johannesburg at 2220 and arrives in Dubai at 0820 the next morning. The third daily flight from Johannesburg will help meet high demand with more than 300 available seats each way. It will offer additional flexibility for South African travellers with a new evening departure* for easier connectivity to Europe, the Americas, West Asia and Far East via Dubai.

Emirates’ second daily service to Cape Town will depart Dubai at 0910, landing at 1645. It will then depart Cape Town at 1325, arriving in Dubai at 0110 the next day. With the double daily service to Cape Town, the airline will have restored its pre-pandemic schedule, supporting the city’s tourism industry right during peak season arrivals by providing convenient connectivity from key source markets such as Europe, the Middle East, West Asia and Australasia. As part of its longstanding commitment to supporting tourism recovery efforts in South Africa, Emirates and the South African Tourism Board signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) earlier this year to jointly promote tourism and boost visitor arrivals to South Africa across the airline’s network of over 130 passenger destinations.

The additional services to all three gateways will also benefit customers with more connecting choices to an array of domestic and regional cities across Southern Africa via Emirates’ codeshare and interline partners, including South African Airways, Airlink, FlySafair and Cemair. The unique connections and onward travel options are not offered by any other airline.

Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, or via both online and offline travel agents.

Emirates has been serving South Africa for 27 years and has connected over 20 million travellers to and from South Africa via Dubai and beyond to its global network, firmly establishing the airline as a long-term partner of South African aviation, tourism, and trade.

*All times are local.

(Your Stories: Emirates)