Tripseed tackles accessible travel

CHIANG MAI, Thailand, 5 August 2022: Thailand-based tour operator Tripseed has launched ‘accessible travel’ programmes to make visiting the country more inclusive for elderly and disabled travellers.

In a media statement, the company says it will help those with disabilities overcome barriers to travel and forms a part of Tripseed’s mission to grow travel back better.

“We are committed to growing travel in a direction that is open and welcoming for everyone,” says Tripseed founder Ewan Cluckie. “Tripseed has always been about breaking down barriers and creating new opportunities.”

Tripseed goes far beyond the basics of just labelling what accommodation is wheelchair friendly. Extensive accessibility audits have been conducted across properties, tour locations and transportation – to evaluate everything from ramp inclinations, availability of grab bars, manoeuvrability clearance and many other important aspects to advise agents and partners on the most suitable travel options based on the level of assistance required.

Tripseed is also offering specialised guides that are trained in American Sign Language (ASL), British Sign Language (BSL) and Thai Sign Language (TSL & MSTSL), as well as guides trained to assist with any other audio-visual impairments.

In addition to accessibility audits of existing travel products, the company announced brand-new experiences designed from the ground up to deliver daytime city tours of Bangkok or evening street food experiences in a fully electric Tuk-Tuk, specially outfitted with a built-in wheelchair ramp and unique wheelchair restraint system.

Travellers can book a snorkelling or diving experience alongside a dive master fully certified by Disabled Divers International. Or they can opt for a private tour through 200 acres of botanical gardens in a vehicle fully equipped for accessibility, alongside many more specially designed accessible touring options.

Tripseed is a ground operator and tailor-made holiday specialist based in Thailand. Founded in 2021 by three veterans of destination management in Asia, with over two decades of combined experience designing and operating travel for some of the world’s leading travel agents and tour operators.