Thai Vietjet to fly to Phu Quoc

BANGKOK, 23 August 2022: Thai Vietjet announces its new international services from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi Airport) to Phu Quoc in Vietnam, starting on 12 October.

“We are delighted to connect travellers with one more top travel destination of Vietnam – Phu Quoc providing Thai people more opportunities and flexible choices to travel to Vietnam, as well as welcoming Vietnamese tourists to Thailand.

“Since tourism is on its track to returning to the pre-pandemic level, we strongly believe that the service between the two destinations would help facilitate the region’s growing travel demand and stimulate the trade recovery of both countries, particularly the international tourism industry and aviation business,” said Thai Vietjet chief executive officer Woranate Laprabang.

Thai Vietjet will operate four flights weekly on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday on the Bangkok – Phu Quoc route with an approximate flight time of one hour and 15 minutes.

FLIGHT SCHEDULE

Flight Number Origin Destination Departure Arrival Days of Operation VZ980 Bangkok Phu Quoc 09:45 11:00 Monday/Wednesday/Friday/Sunday VZ981 Phu Quoc Bangkok 12:00 13:20

To support the new route, the airline has launched its ‘Deluxe Super Sale’, offering deluxe fares starting from THB 2,999 (inclusive of taxes, fees, and surcharges). The special deluxe service includes 20 kg of checked baggage, free seat selection, priority check-in and flexibility with unlimited flight changes at no charge.

It is valid for bookings made from 25 to 31 August 2022, with the travel period starting on 15 September and extending to 25 March, 2023.

Phu Quoc is the largest island located in South Vietnam and up until the Covid-19 lockdown was a top island destination for travellers visiting Southeast Asia alongside Bali and Phuket. Flights to Phu Quoc are now resuming after Vietnam reopened its borders last May.

Thai Vietjet has recently expanded its international flight network to dtourist destinations, including Fukuoka (Japan), Phu Quoc (Vietnam), Taipei, and Ahmedabad (India).