SAMUI, Thailand, 11 August 2022: The Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort officially opened on 1 August. The fully renovated resort opened with 44 premium category rooms, with the remaining 102 superior rooms to open in November 2022.

Guests checking this week can enjoy the resort’s main lifestyle features, which are ideal for families, including the beachfront Edgewater beach club with three pool zones and a kids’ water slide. Guests can also enjoy the Outrigger’s signature Voyager 47 Club Lounge, the Coral Kids Club and game room, a fully equipped fitness centre and redesigned main lobby area.

Premium category rooms include 12 Club Garden rooms (57m2), 12 Lamai Garden Suites (70m2) and 20 Premier Lamai Garden Suites (80m2).

Depending on the category, premium rooms feature spacious living quarters separate from the rest of the room, a four-poster bed, relaxing tropical decor and a luxurious marble bathroom with a separate shower and bathtub.

All guests in premium rooms have exclusive Voyager 47 Club Lounge access with all-day non-alcoholic drinks, afternoon snacks and evening cocktails with the Chef’s tasting plate.

Every room in the resort has a balcony, French-style balcony or terrace. Each room blends contemporary design with soft-colonial accents.

“We are excited by the whole Edgewater family beach club concept, which is the first of its kind in this part of the island,” said the resort’s General Manager, Leah Matters. “With the Voyager 47 Club and a colonial beach house feel throughout the property, Outrigger has created a truly memorable and unique beach holiday experience,” she said.

Outrigger took over the resort in July 2021. The redesign was led by a Bangkok-based architectural firm and longstanding Outrigger design partner, Santhaya + Associates.

In November, an additional 102 superior rooms, an all-day dining restaurant and a fourth swimming pool will open. Each superior room will offer French doors opening onto a private balcony overlooking the resort gardens or swimming pool.

Outrigger has opened four properties in Asia in the last six months: the Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort, the Outrigger Khao Lak Beach Resort, the Outrigger Surin Beach Resort in Phuket and the Outrigger Maldives Maafushivaru Resort.

