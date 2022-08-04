SINGAPORE 5 August 2022: Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, announced earlier this week that Norwegian Viva, the second of six vessels in its groundbreaking Prima Class, floated out from her dry dock at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera (Venice), Italy, marking a major construction milestone and the first time the new vessel touches water.

To celebrate the occasion, a commemorative coin was welded into Norwegian Viva in a traditional maritime ceremony, presided over by Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line and Antonio Quintano, shipyard director of Fincantieri.

The float out signifies the completion of Norwegian Viva’s external work and painting decoration, including the striking hull artwork designed by Italian graffiti artist Manuel Di Rita, commonly known as “Peeta.” Construction continues on Norwegian Viva’s interior fittings and guest accommodations before she is officially delivered to the cruise line and commences sailing in 2023.

“The float out of Norwegian Viva has been much anticipated, and it’s an incredibly proud day for us all,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of NCL. “As our nineteenth ship and the second in our innovative Prima Class, Norwegian Viva continues to represent our ongoing commitment to giving guests the best holiday experience imaginable. With Norwegian Viva’s name meaning ‘to be alive,’ and her motto being ‘Live it Up,’ we simply cannot wait to put this into practice and welcome guests on board soon for the vacation of a lifetime.”

For more information about NCL’s award-winning 17-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call Hong Kong on +852 2165 6000 and Southeast Asia on +65 3165 1680 or visit www.ncl.com

(Your Stories: NCL)