Japanese agents and media visit Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, 23 August 2022: Following Malaysia Airlines’ first direct flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tokyo last week, Tourism Malaysia is hosting Japanese travel trade partners and media on a familiarisation trip promoting Malaysia as a safe holiday destination.

Nine travel agents and media visited the country flown in by Malaysia Airlines for a four-day, three-night stay in Langkawi, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Penang.

The FAM Trip was also co-hosted by the Langkawi Development Authority (LADA), Holiday Villa Resort Langkawi, Megawater Sport, ParkRoyal Collection Kuala Lumpur, Shangri-La’s Rasa Sayang Penang and Penang Global Tourism.

Travel agents and media had the chance to experience the mangrove tour at the award-winning Kubang Badak Biogeotrail in Langkawi – the island’s newest ecotourism product recognised for its high geological diversity and early settlement history dating back to the 18th century. Apart from riding jet-ski for the island hopping tour, participants were also treated to a cooking demonstration at Kunang-Kunang Heritage Villas before immersing themselves in a robust conservation and sustainability programme initiated by The Datai Langkawi.

Besides Putrajaya sightseeing, several attractions in Kuala Lumpur were also highlighted, including Saloma Bridge, Petronas Twin Towers, KL Tower, FRIM’s Forest Skywalk, Kwai Chai Hong and LaLaport Bukit Bintang City Centre – the first regional and largest retail facilities operated by Mitsui Fudosan in Southeast Asia.

Other activities included George Town UNESCO World Heritage Site inspection and a guided tour to Entopia by Penang Butterfly Farm, Escape Theme Park, and The Habitat Penang Hill to explore the myriad of flora and fauna and the 360-degree panoramic views of Penang Island from its highest viewing point.

In welcoming participants during a special dinner, Tourism Malaysia, director general Dato’ Zainuddin Abdul Wahab said: “Japan remains one of Malaysia’s top 10 international tourists generating markets before the pandemic. In 2019, Malaysia welcomed 424,694 arrivals from Japan, and 70 per cent of Japanese tourists came to Malaysia for holidays.

“ Malaysia will participate in the upcoming Tourism Expo Japan 2022 in Tokyo this September to attract more tourist arrivals from this market,” he told the media.

(Source: Bernama)