Changi claws back passenger traffic

SINGAPORE, 1 August 2022: Singapore Changi Airport handled 2.93 million passenger movements in June 2022, reaching 50.3% of its pre-Covid traffic in June 2019.

Aircraft movements, including landings and takeoffs, totalled 18,400 (58.6% compared to June 2019), while airfreight throughput registered 163,000 tonnes for the month, a 1.4% increase year-on-year.

Quarterly, registered passenger traffic reached 7.33 million from April to June 2022, which is 43.6% of pre-Covid levels and 14 times compared to the same period last year.

Aircraft movements clocked 50,500 in the same period, reaching 53.5% of pre-Covid levels (96.8% year-on-year). Passenger traffic to and from the Americas rebounded strongly to exceed pre-pandemic levels by 7.13%, supported by the addition of flights to Canada since December 2021. Europe, Oceania and South Asia also saw a strong recovery during the quarter, with passenger movements crossing 60% of levels registered during the April-June 2019 quarter.

For the second quarter of the year, airfreight movements totalled 469,000 tonnes, a slight year-on-year decline of 1.4%. Supply chain disruptions arising from Covid-19 lockdowns in China and geopolitical tensions impacted air cargo traffic, particularly during April and May. The quarter’s top five air cargo markets were China, Hong Kong, Australia, the US and Japan.

Changi Airport Group’s managing director for Air Hub Development Lim Ching Kiat said: “We are encouraged by the steady increase in passenger traffic as it is a sign that we are getting back on the trajectory of growth towards pre-pandemic levels. The reopening of Terminal 4 and partial opening of Terminal 2 will give us the capacity to support our airline partners’ efforts in restarting services and launching new routes, which are critical for us to capture post-pandemic air travel demand.”

As of 1 July 2022, 85 airlines operate over 4,400 weekly flights at Changi Airport, connecting Singapore to 130 cities in 46 countries and territories worldwide.

Other highlights

New and Reinstated Services: In the second quarter of 2022, Indonesia AirAsia resumed passenger flights to Bali and Jakarta, while Scoot and AirAsia Berhad reinstated passenger flights to Hat Yai and Kota Kinabalu, respectively. Connectivity with South Korea was also strengthened, with Jeju Air resuming passenger services to Busan and Scoot launching a new service to Jeju.

Changi Airport also welcomed three new passenger airlines –Thai Vietjet (to Bangkok) and Bamboo Airways (to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City) in April, as well as T’way Air (to Seoul) in May.

Earlier this month, Aircalin launched twice-weekly services to Nouméa, the capital of the French Pacific Territory of New Caledonia. Air Premia, which started its Seoul-Singapore Passenger Aircraft for Cargo Conveyance (PACC) operations in December last year, also launched a four-weekly passenger service in mid-July. In the same month, Changi also welcomed a new freighter operator Atlas Air, which operates a weekly Singapore-Narita-Dallas service.

New Restaurants & Stores: Almost all shops in the public areas in Terminals 1 (T1) and 3 (T3) have reopened, and four new F&B brands have commenced operations since April. They are Terrace Chinese Kitchen in T1, Flash Coffee, Husk Nasi Lemak and Matchaya in T3. Krispy Kreme and TP Tea, which used to operate in Terminal 2, started operations in T3 in June. Service provider Coat and Fly, which helps spray passengers’ luggage with self-disinfecting anti-viral coating, has also commenced operations in T3’s Arrival Hall. Two new flower vending machines exist, Cool Petals, in T3’s Departure Hall and Seven Stop at Basement 2.

In the transit areas, more than nine in 10 shops have reopened. Hang Heung has opened a new kiosk at T1 offering premier and traditional Chinese pastries.

At Jewel Changi Airport, F&B outlets that opened in the year’s second quarter include Arteastiq DePatio, Coucou Hotpot‧Brew Tea, Jollibean, Sukiya and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. Nine retail outlets have also commenced operations at Jewel – AWHSOME by Hyggerium, Fun Claw, Hush Puppies, kcuts, Lenskart, Sauce Legend, Table Matters, The Digital Gadgets and Oysho.