BANGKOK, 22 August 2022: Thailand’s leading hotel operator Centara Hotels & Resorts has officially launched a brand attraction at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, the number one family hotel in Thailand.

Nestled against the jungle waterpark at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, The Lost World Adventure Land invites guests to let their imagination soar as they fly through the air with SkyRider, dipping and swooping along the aerial course. Kids and their parents can also face their fears at SkyTrail and navigate their way across a choice of two obstacle courses in the sky.

The outdoor play area also features an expansive three-level playground complete with slides, trampolines, a raft game with a moving raft, a playground tower, and a digging pit where young archaeologists can excavate dinosaur bones.

A relaxation area for adults allows parents to enjoy a view of the action zones while kids play safely under the watchful eye of dedicated playground supervisors.

In addition to providing action for younger guests, a range of activities inspires kids to use their imagination while providing fun learning experiences. Children are invited to unleash their creativity in the indoor zone, which features a sprawling arts and crafts area. Kids can become junior chefs for the day and learn the basics of baking and decorating in lively cooking classes led by the resort’s chef team at the cooking studio.

As part of the indoor zone, The Cave provides a safe environment to enjoy family-friendly entertainment, including wooden toys, a soft-play kids’ cinema screening age-appropriate films, and a giant, soft Lego set.

To fuel the next adventure, a Kids’ Café serves refreshing drinks, ice cream, sweets and other indulgent treats.

“Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya is already one of the most famous family-themed resorts in Thailand and Asia, and with the addition of The Lost World Adventure Land attraction, we are proud to offer guests an enhanced experience to share happy, memorable moments with their families,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts, executive vice president – hotel operations David Good.

Located on Wong Amat Beach in North Pattaya, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya is a Lost World-themed destination hotel located directly on a 230-metre stretch of beach with its jungle, waterpark and diverse attractions making it an appealing destination for families as well as MICE events for Thailand’s tourism and MICE industries.

“We are excited to add the Lost World Adventure Land to our unique family experiences, which already include a Kids’ Club with separate zones for younger guests of different ages and the Zulu Family Lounge for guests travelling with children under the age of 15. The addition of a new family-themed attraction further amplifies our resort’s appeal to travellers of all ages,” said Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya area general manager Wayne Duberly.

Day passes for The Lost World Adventure can be purchased in advance at https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centaragrand/cmbr/lost-world-adventure

The gate ticket price for Children over 90cm is 350 THB and for children under 90cm

are free of charge. Special Offer; entry free of charge for parents.

For more information on Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort and other family-friendly Centara hotels and resorts, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com

(Your Stories: Centara Hotels & Resorts)