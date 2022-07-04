YouTrip launches in-app travel insurance

SINGAPORE, 5 July 2022: Singapore’s neobank, YouTrip, announced Monday it has launched a new travel insurance product on its multi-currency app for all local users.

Rolled out in conjunction with an online insurance provider, HL Assurance (HLAS), travellers can now purchase a single-trip policy directly on the YouTrip app with a 65% saving on their plan. Users are guaranteed a 15% cashback and up to 50% in additional savings on each single-trip policy

The roll-out follows the rapid travel comeback among Singaporeans, for international travel and the growing demand to buy more insurance cover.

“In this post-pandemic travel, getting well-covered with comprehensive insurance is an essential on every traveller’s checklist. Likewise, this integration of insurance in our suite of financial services gives users peace of mind as they embark on new adventures overseas. As a company, this is also a significant step in our work to build a borderless banking product for travellers in the region – from promising the most

affordable and convenient multi-currency payments, and now protection,” said YouTrip CEO and co-founder Caecilia Chu.

This new travel insurance also builds on the Mastercard Flight Delay Pass travel benefit launched earlier this year. With this Pass, each YouTrip user and a travel companion will be able to access over 1,000 airport lounges worldwide in the event their pre-registered flights are delayed for at least two hours.