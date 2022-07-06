Vietjet resumes more flights to Japan

HO CHI MINH CITY, 7 July 2022: Vietjet relaunched flights from Hanoi, Vietnam’s capital, to Fukuoka and Nagoya earlier this week.

It follows the recent reintroduction of flights connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to Tokyo and Osaka.

Three weekly flights from Hanoi to Fukuoka are scheduled on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. At the same time, the Hanoi – Nagoya route is served by four weekly flights on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Flight time is around five hours on both routes.

(Photo credit: Vietjet). Ribbon cutting for the new routes to Japan

Currently, Vietnamese travellers are eligible for a visa-free stay of 15-day for business, education and visiting relatives. Detailed regulations for people entering Japan can be found here.

Japan is a favourite destination for Vietnamese tourists, and Fukuoka on the northern shore of Japan’s Kyushu Island, is known for its beaches, ancient temples and the rich culture and historical legacy of Kyushu.

Nagoya is Japan’s third most populous urban area with a developed industrial economy and is well-known for its signature landmarks, including Nagoya castle and Atsuta shrine.