Vietjet flies to Busan South Korea

HO CHI MINH CITY 12 July 2022: Vietjet is expanding international flights from Ho Chi Minh City and Danang to Busan in South Korea later this month.

The airline confirmed it would launch direct flights to Busan, a popular beach city destination in South Korea, starting on 20 July from Ho Chi Minh City and on 25 July from Danang.

Photo Credit: Vietjet. Vietnam’s low-cost airline adds flights to Busan in South Korea.

In a media statement released at the weekend, the airline said it would operate one daily direct flight on each route. Flight time to Busan is just less than five hours.

On 1 July, Vietjet introduced daily flights on the Hanoi – Busan route and will resume flights from Nha Trang to Busan on 21 July.

Travellers can book tickets on flights from Vietnam’s main cities to Busan with fares starting at VND7,700/one-way (*) at www.vietjetair.com, or Vietjet Air App for the travel period 15 August 15, 2022, to 26 March 2023. (**).

Vietjet Vice President Nguyen Thanh Son said: “New routes from Danang, Nha Trang, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Busan will increase Vietjet’s routes between the two countries increase to 10, offering cost-saving fares for Korean travellers visiting Vietnam’s main tourist cities and Danang a popular golf and beach destination.

In addition to the four direct routes to Busan, Vietjet currently operates six routes from Vietnam to Seoul. The Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Danang to Seoul routes have increased to twice daily on each of the routes. Daily services are also scheduled from Phu Quoc, Nha Trang and Hai Phong to Seoul.

While South Korea has resumed the issue of short-term travel visas for Southeast Asian nationals, Korean travellers can enjoy visa exemption for a stay of up to 15 days in Vietnam.

(*) Excluding taxes and fees

(**) Excluding public holidays and Tet