PHUKET, 7 July 2022: Outrigger Hospitality Group has announced several senior-level appointments to support its long-term growth strategy and the recent expansion of branded properties across the Asia Pacific.

In the last 10 months, the group added five properties to its global portfolio: Outrigger Khao Lak Beach Resort, Outrigger Surin Beach Resort and Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort in Thailand; the five-star Outrigger Maldives Maafushivaru Resort; and Outrigger Kona Resort and Spa on Hawaii Island.

Senior appointments

Tony Pedroni, vice president operations – APAC

Jason Zvatora, vice president commercial strategy – APAC

Mike Shaff, senior vice president operations – Americas

Jenna Villalobos, senior vice president commercial strategy

“As Outrigger continues its strategic expansion, getting our toes in the sand with new beach resorts across the globe, having the right leadership team is imperative,” said Outrigger Hospitality Group president and CEO Jeff Wagoner. “From operations to revenue management, I have full confidence in the expertise of Mike, Jenna, Tony and Jason to navigate Outrigger towards our mission of being the premier beach resort brand in the world.”

As vice president operations – APAC, Tony Pedroni will oversee and direct all hotel operations in the Asia Pacific region. He first joined Outrigger in 2013 as general manager of the then Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort. He is an experienced global hospitality professional, having served as general manager for JW Marriott in Thailand; at the Renaissance in South Korea and the Waiohai Beach Club a Marriott Vacation Club Resort in Hawaii, as well as hotel management positions in Kuwait, the United Kingdom and Washington, DC, USA.

Pedroni rejoined Outrigger last year as area general manager – Thailand when Outrigger became owner and manager of three Outrigger Resorts in Khao Lak, Surin Beach and Koh Samui. Pedroni has led the renovation of all three properties.

As vice president commercial strategy – APAC, Jason Zvatora returns to Outrigger and is based in Australia. Zvatora is responsible for driving APAC performance by leading and driving top-line revenue strategies, staying ahead of market trends and directing the property commercial teams to success.

As senior vice president operations – Americas, Mike Shaff will lead both the hotels and resorts operations for The Americas region with a focus on creating positive guest experiences through programming, renovations and repositioning, while driving strong financial performance to ownership. Shaff also assumes oversight of the Hawaii Vacation Condos by the Outrigger division.

As senior vice president commercial strategy, Jenna Villalobos will develop the global commercial strategy for both corporate and property, focusing on the disciplines of revenue strategy, global contact centre, CRM (customer relationship management), business intelligence and website technology.

Further information here.

(Your Stories: Outrigger Hospitality Group)