Nepal’s travel trade on a mission

BANGKOK, 26 July 2022: Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Nepal Chapter is hosting a half-day Nepal Sales Mission 1 August for the travel trade in Bangkok.

The chapter teams up with partners Nepal Airlines, Thai Travel Agents Association, SS Group and JGI, to bring Nepal’s Covid-19 recovery message to Thailand’s outbound travel agents.

In the media statement announcing the event, the chapter said: “We firmly believe that Nepal Sales Mission 2022 in Bangkok (Thailand) will be a timely and productive initiative to support our post-pandemic tourism recovery; promoting the newly built Gautam Buddha International Airport and new avenues and opportunities for sustainable tourism between Thailand and Nepal.”

Date and venue

Date: Monday, 1 August 2022;

Time: 1400-1630 (B2B Session) | 1700 onward formal function;

Venue: Rembrandt Hotel & Suites Bangkok, 19 Sukhumvit Soi 18, Sukhumvit Road.

Programme