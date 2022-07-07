HK airport releases 2021 annual report

HONG KONG, 8 July 2022: Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) released its Annual Report 2021/22 earlier this week for the fiscal year ended 31 March 2022.

As Covid-19 continued to impact international travel, passenger traffic and flight movements of Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) remained significantly below pre-pandemic levels, at 1.4 million and 144,505, respectively, representing year-on-year increases of 70.4% and 13.1%. Cargo throughput rebounded to the pre-pandemic level, increasing by 7.1% to 4.9 million tonnes. HKIA was again the world’s busiest cargo airport in 2021.

Despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic, AAHK continued to take forward various development projects under the Airport City blueprint. The Three-runway System project reached another major milestone as the third runway was on schedule for commissioning in 2022.

SKYCITY, the centrepiece of Airport City, continued to make progress. The Regala Skycity Hotel opened in December 2021. Adjacent to the new hotel is 11 SKIES, Hong Kong’s largest retail, dining and entertainment complex. The three grade A office towers of 11 SKIES opened in July 2022. On the other hand, AAHK continued the planning for AsiaWorld-Expo’s (AWE) phase 2 development, which will feature Hong Kong’s largest indoor multipurpose entertainment arena and new facilities for conventions and exhibitions. During the year, AAHK became AWE’s sole shareholder after the Hong Kong Government transferred all of its interest in AWE to AAHK.

In parallel, AAHK is actively preparing for passenger traffic recovery through continuous enhancement in airport facilities and services, including renovation of boarding gates and the East Hall luxury shopping zone, adding new retail and food and beverage choices, among others.

AAHK has also been actively applying technology to provide passengers with a brand-new airport experience. Flight Token has been launched this year to enable departing passengers to use their faces as identification – from check-in and bag drop to security checks and aircraft boarding – without having to present their travel document and boarding pass at every checkpoint. During the year, 5G mobile service was extended to the entire Terminal 1. In the coming year, the high-speed network will cover the airfield and other outdoor areas.

Meanwhile, AAHK and its major business partners have pledged to achieve net-zero carbon at the airport by 2050, with a midpoint target of a 55% reduction of absolute emissions by 2035 from a 2018 baseline. To achieve the target, AAHK is taking measures to reduce direct emissions, including electrification of airside vehicles and ground services equipment, energy-efficient installations and innovative energy management systems. These measures will help HKIA secure its leadership in sustainable development.

The Annual Report 2021/22, with information on financial performance, can be viewed at http://www.hongkongairport.com/en/airport-authority/publications/annual-interim-reports/annual2021