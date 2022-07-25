GHM opens Chedi Katara in November

SINGAPORE, 26 July 2022: General Hotel Management Ltd confirms the scheduled opening of the Chedi Katara this November 2022, along the beachfront of the Katara Cultural Village district in Doha, Qatar.

The Chedi Katara will be GHM’s latest hotel opening and third property in the GCC region, adding to the group’s pipeline of seven projects.

The property’s launch is in conjunction with GHM’s 30th-anniversary celebrations in 2022, and it will join the group’s portfolio of luxury hotels comprising The Chedi Muscat, Oman, The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah, The Chedi Andermatt, Switzerland and The Chedi Hotel and Residences Lustica Bay, Montenegro.

Sandwiched between desert and sea across a 66,000 sqm plot, The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort comprises 91 rooms, suites and villas, and five dining and entertainment venues.

The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort is the latest property opening for GHM, adding to the group’s strong pipeline of seven projects in destinations like Taiwan, India and Thailand. This includes The Chedi El Gouna, an upcoming beachfront resort slated to open in 2022 on the Red Sea in Egypt.