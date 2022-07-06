BANGKOK, 7 July 2022: Centara Hotels & Resorts names experienced hotelier Thawintorn Kanungkid as the opening general manager of Centara Hotel Korat in the Northeast Thailand gateway city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Scheduled to welcome its first guests in September 2022, Centara Hotel Korat is being developed by Central Pattana – a global sustainable real estate company and developer of Central shopping centres, residential projects, office buildings and hotels across Thailand – in partnership with Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator.

Thawintorn brings two decades of experience in the hospitality industry, most recently as the resident manager at Sukosol Bangkok Hotel, where for five years, he managed day-to-day operations for the hotel, as well as supported the hotel’s F&B and sales & marketing teams.

No stranger to the Centara family, he first joined the hospitality business in the front office team in 2006 and again in 2013 as the rooms division manager in the pre-opening team of one of Centara’s Pattaya properties.

“We are delighted to welcome Thawintorn, or Khun Natt as we know him, back to the Centara family to helm our first hotel in Korat. With his reputation for excellence and knowledgeability in both operations and revenue generation, we are confident he will succeed in establishing Centara Korat as the new Place to Be in the region,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts’ executive vice president – hotel operations David Good.

Ideal for business, family, or leisure travellers, Centara Hotel Korat, offers 218 rooms and suites, including many with kitchenettes, ideal for long-stay guests. Guests enjoy a choice of varied dining options, including House of Kin, the brand new social dining concept offering a high-quality family buffet experience in a contemporary setting and a signature rooftop restaurant and bar, as well as facilities including a rooftop swimming pool and a stunning sky garden. A large fitness centre comes complete with training areas, where boxing and yoga classes are offered. With its enviable position integrated with CentralPlaza Nakhon Ratchasima, guests will also have access to a shopping centre, outdoor lifestyle market and park.

Over the past two years, Centara has introduced its unique brand of Thai-style hospitality to new destinations in Thailand and the Middle East. More expansion is planned as the company intends to double its properties with new hotels and resorts expected in Japan, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Laos, the Maldives, Qatar, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

The latest executive appointment will help to ensure that Centara is well-positioned to meet its ambitious goal to become a top 100 global hotel operator within five years.

Find out more about Centara at www.CentaraHotelsResorts.com

(Your Stories: Centara Hotels & Resorts)