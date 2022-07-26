Capital A airlines lift load factor

KUALA LUMPUR, 27 July 2022: Capital A Berhad Consolidated Airlines continues to post significant performance improvement, with a notable load factor of 84%, akin to its pre-pandemic levels signalling that air travel revival is well underway.

Capital A Berhad (formerly known as AirAsia Group Berhad) announced its operating statistics for its aviation, digital and logistics businesses for the second quarter of the Financial Year 2022 (“2Q2022”) earlier this week.

Capital A’s Consolidated Airlines carried over 5.6 million passengers, a 633% increase year-on-year (“YoY”) and a 48% increase quarter-on-quarter (“QoQ”).

Consolidated Airlines flew more than 35,000 flights in the quarter, up 483% YoY compared to last year, supported by the growing domestic demand and the resumption of international travel in ASEAN countries.

Correspondingly, Available Seat Kilometres (“ASK”) rose by 456% YoY, and Revenue Passenger Kilometres (“RPK”) increased by 582% YoY. In 2Q2022, the total operating aircraft for AirAsia Malaysia, AirAsia Indonesia and AirAsia Philippines were 45, 12 and 8, respectively.

AirAsia Malaysia posted a stronger load factor of 84% in 2Q2022, up by 20 percentage points (“ppts”) YoY and 10 ppts QoQ. Passengers carried, and capacity increased significantly by 1276% YoY and 955% YoY to 3.8 million and 4.6 million, respectively, with more operating aircraft added to support the huge demand surge for domestic and international flights. Load factor for international flights achieved 81% with 31 additional destinations reinstated, and the highest number of international passengers carried post-pandemic, attributed mainly from Malaysia-Singapore routes, followed by Malaysia-Indonesia and Malaysia-India routes.

AirAsia Indonesia recorded an encouraging load factor of 77% in 2Q2022, an increase of 10 ppts YoY. Domestic flights achieved a healthy load factor of 73%, while the load factor for international flights was stronger at 86%. Passengers carried and capacity improved by 132% YoY and 102% YoY, respectively, on the back of the resumption of international flights, with 29% of the total number of seats sold from international flights. The number of flights flown has increased by 102% YoY.

AirAsia Philippines posted the highest load factor among the Group’s airlines at 93%, which grew by 15 ppts YoY. In 2Q2022, the number of passengers carried increased by 480% YoY and capacity expanded 388% YoY. Flight frequencies were added on popular routes to meet strong demand, which increased ASKs by 309%, and the number of flights flown jumped 388% YoY. AirAsia Philippines resumed international routes to Kota Kinabalu, Seoul, Hong Kong and Guangzhou in June.

In 2Q2022, AirAsia Thailand carried over 1.7 million passengers, up 133% YoY with a load factor of 75%, rising 14 ppts compared to the prior corresponding period. The airline added flight frequencies and routes to meet rising demand, resulting in an 87% increase in flights flown, to a total of 12,326 flights with 25 operating aircraft during the quarter. More international flights were reinstated during the quarter, operating 19 routes to 8 countries by 2Q2022. As a result, the ASK and seating capacity significantly rose by 116% and 90%, respectively, compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the average sector length grew by 16%, mainly driven by flights from the South Asian market.