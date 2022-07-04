AirAsia introduces trial flights to China

BANGKOK, 4 July 2022: AirAsia Thailand (flight code FD) will launch direct flights to China and Hong Kong from its Bangkok Don Mueang airport hub starting 7 August.

Initially, the low-cost airline will fly a weekly service but hopes to increase flights to twice a week in September and three times weekly in October.

Promotional fares start at around THB2,990 one-way for members for travel up to 8 December 2022 booked through the AirAsia Super App.

A pilot roundtrip flight between Bangkok Don Mueang and Guangzhou is scheduled for 13 July, with tickets to Thailand available on the AirAsia Super App. The flight is being carried out to demonstrate the carrier’s readiness to serve routes to and from China as soon as China announces the country’s official reopening for outbound leisure travel.

AirAsia Thailand chief executive officer Santisuk Klongchaiya stated: “These two initial routes provide us with an opportunity to welcome visitors to Thailand. With restrictions further relaxed in Thailand, we have been marketing heavily in China and Hong Kong to tap these tourism markets.”

Travelers to Hong Kong are required to undergo screening procedures. Arriving travellers must be fully vaccinated. They must produce a Covid-19 test result and are required to undergo quarantine. The Don Mueang-Guangzhou flight will be subject to a policy by the China government, which has allotted a limited entry quota to Thai airlines.

So far, China has offered no indications as to when it will reopen outbound tourism. However, industry pundits claim the reopening could be as early as the Chinese New Year holiday season in late January or February 2023. Travel to and from China is strictly controlled and mainly limited to essential business travel.