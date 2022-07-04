Siem Reap gains air link to Danang

PHNOM PENH, 4 July 2022: Cambodia Angkor Air sets its starting fare at USD99 for the one-way, two-hour flight from Siem Reap to Danang in central Vietnam.

The roundtrip fare will set you back USD252, including USD132 in tax and fees, according to a search on the airline’s booking site.

The airline relaunched the service on 1 July, following a two-year pause on the route since the first Covid-19 outbreak.

Flight K6 840 departs from Siem Reap at 1535 and arrives in Danang at 1735. A search on the CAA website shows it is flying the route on Monday, Wednesday and Friday using a 70-seat ATR72. There are plans to raise the frequency to five a week.

The airline flies 30 roundtrip weekly trips from Phnom Penh, Siem Reap and Sihanoukville in Cambodia to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, and Danang in Vietnam.

CAA successfully resumed flights linking Siem Reap and Ho Chi Minh City on 15 June, marking the return to Siem Reap site of the UNESCO World Heritage Angkor Archaeological Complex.

It initially served the route with three weekly flights (Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) using an ATR72-500 but added a Monday flight starting 1 July. The airline relaunched services from Siem Reap to Sihanoukville on 2 July.