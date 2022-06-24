Wink twice in Danang’s hotel market

HO CHI MINH CITY, 24 June 2022: Wink Hotels, Vietnam’s homegrown hotel group, is set to open two new hotels in Vietnam’s coastal city of Danang.

The two hotels will mark the next steps in the group’s plans to expand to 20 hotels in Vietnam in seven years. It opened its first property in Ho Chi Minh City in March 2021.

Wink Hotel Danang Centre is slated to open by the end of 2022, while the 25-floor Wink Hotel Danang Riverside hotel is due to open in early 2023.

Wink Hotel Danang Centre is a 244-room hotel located at 178 Tran Phu in the heart of Danang’s buzzing downtown district. The hotel features a 19th-floor sky lobby and includes 30 family rooms and a one-bedroom apartment.

Wink Hotel Danang Riverside is a hotel and suites complex with a 60m long lobby on the fifth floor, which faces the Han River, three floors of restaurants, bars and entertainment facilities, and a coworking space. The other floors feature 287 hotel rooms and 70 Wink Suites.

Both Wink Hotel Danang Centre and Wink Hotel Danang Riverside were designed by international design and architecture studio AW2, which was responsible for the design of Four Seasons The Nam Hai and Six Senses Con Dao.

With the two Danang projects facing each other across the Han River, Wink Hotels says it intends to change the tourism landscape in the beach city. In 2019, Danang welcomed 8.6 million visitors, which included around 3.5 million foreign travellers.

This year, during Vietnam’s national holidays at the end of April and the beginning of May, Danang welcomed back more than 254,000 primarily domestic visitors, a figure 3.4 times higher than the same period in 2021.