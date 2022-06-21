SINGAPORE, 21 June 2022: Barcelona is a perfect city for spending a few days with the smallest members of the family. You’ll find museums that are ideal for children, amusement parks they’ll never want to leave, and shows that will leave them spellbound. These are just a few things you can do in the Catalan capital as a family. Choose the one you like best – or why not enjoy them all?

Have fun in the leisure and amusement parks

You’re sure to love El Poble Espanyol, an open-air leisure park located on the mountain of Montjüic that was built for the 1929 Universal Exposition. It’s an architectural museum with full-scale replicas of 117 buildings from different regions in Spain. You’ll see a typical Andalusian neighbourhood, Romanesque monasteries, and much more. What’s more, there are craft workshops, exhibitions, music for children, etc.

In the highest part of the city, you’ll find the famous Tibidabo Amusement Park. This is an ideal spot for a snapshot of the whole family with the city of Barcelona in the background – the views are simply stunning. There are attractions for all ages, and the park can be reached by taking the funicular railway.

Want more ideas? Catalonia in Miniature and the Animated Forest: a multi-adventure park with zip lines and exhibitions of models of different places in Catalonia, located around 20 kilometres from the city centre.

And if you’re adrenaline junkies, you mustn’t miss the chance to visit the famous Port Aventura World theme park (right by Ferrari Land and the Caribe Aquatic Park). Although it’s about 100 kilometres from the city, the transport links are excellent and – you’ll absolutely love it!

Discover the city’s monuments and artists

La Pedrera and Casa Batlló are two of the most famous monuments in Barcelona. And they both organise cultural activities specifically for children. La Pedrera aims to teach children something about its history through interactive games and handicrafts, while Casa Batlló looks to bring Gaudí and the history of art alive with theatrical activities and exhibitions.

Barcelona also offers you an immersive experience – the G-Experiencia. Augmented reality activities where the little ones (and the not-so-little ones) can learn all about Antoni Gaudí. 4D films, impressive models, interactive screens, exhibitions and endless different ideas.

Get up close and personal with the animals

On the one hand, you have the Aquarium, an oceanarium that’s unique in Europe where exciting experiences await, such as taking a dip with sharks.

And then there’s the Barcelona City Zoo, home to a huge variety of plant and animal life, everything from pygmy hippos and red pandas to meerkats. The zoo organises educational experiences so that children can get to know more about these species at close quarters. Exploring the African savannah with the zoo’s educators, for example.

Museums: A chance to learn

CosmoCaixa is a perfect place to learn as a family. Not just the children but the whole family will marvel at the interactive installations, space exhibitions and science-related workshops.

If you’re passionate about music, very close to the Sagrada Familia you’ll find the Music Museum, where you can learn how to make musical instruments and listen to rhythms that will whisk you away to the furthest corners of the planet.

Or maybe you’re looking for something rather sweeter? In that case, pay the Chocolate Museum a visit. The children can learn about the origins of chocolate and take part in a wide variety of workshops.

Other places the smallest members of the family will love are the Big Fun Museum (with ball pits and 3D installations) and the Wax Museum (with waxworks of iconic historical figures).

Enter the world of “urban nature”

Is there anything children like better than solving mysteries and finding the answers to riddles? The Parc del Laberint d’Horta, the oldest garden in the city of Barcelona, is a great place to while away the time. Reckon you can find the way out of the maze?

Another of Barcelona’s authentic natural beauties is its Botanical Gardens, a riot of different colours depending on the time of year. It’s located on the mountain of Montjüic, and its mission is to showcase the hundreds of species of plants that live there.

Park Güell is not to be missed. A ceramic dragon has long been one of the park’s main attractions, so you can set the children the task of finding it. The dragon stairway, the hall of the hundred columns and dozens of mosaics promise to make your visit to the park an unforgettable one.

Get away from it all on the Barcelona coast

If you fancy spending a fun day on Barcelona’s beaches and in the surrounding area, there are lots of water sports to choose from, such as paddleboarding, scuba diving, jet skiing and kayaking. You might also like to take a boat trip along the city’s coastline in a typical golondrina.

If you’re adrenaline junkies, then parasailing is definitely something for you. A small canopy, rather like a parachute, will allow you to fly along the coast and admire all the splendours of the city from the up on high.

As you can see, there’s no chance of getting bored in Barcelona! What’s more, if you’re visiting is a short one, remember that there’s always the Barcelona Tourist Bus. You can hop on and hop off as many times as you like and choose to visit only those places that really grab the children’s attention.

Looking for another interesting way of getting around the city? Then try the Montjüic Cable Car. It runs for 750 metres, starting out from the bottom of the park, and finishing its journey at Montjuïc Castle.

For more information visit: https://www.spain.info/en /

(Your Stories: Turespaña)