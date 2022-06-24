Radisson plans APAC expansion

SINGAPORE, 24 June 2022: Radisson Hotel Group has announced a massive expansion in the Asia Pacific that promises to drive a 400% growth in the property tally by 2025.

The APAC Expansion Plan will enable Radisson Hotel Group to significantly increase its regional footprint by 2025 by adding up to 1,700 hotels and resorts. Its current portfolio stands at 400 properties.

In a media statement, the group said it aims to achieve unprecedented expansion through organic growth, mergers and acquisitions, master license agreements, and leases in crucial locations.

Focused on five strategic growth markets, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, and New Zealand, the plan builds on existing initiatives to harness the potential of China with Jin Jiang and its subsidiaries, both as a destination and an essential source of outbound business.

In India, Radisson Hotel Group is one of the most recognised hospitality companies, with a portfolio of 100+ properties in operation across more than 60 locations nationwide. To further propel its holding in the Indian market, the group will leverage its existing relationships and seek new strategic partnerships to strengthen its status as the hotel provider of choice in the country.

In Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Australasia, the expansion will be driven by new dedicated business units in Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, and Sydney.

As a result of bolstering its on-the-ground presence in these markets, owners will have access to an expanded collection of brands. The group has a portfolio of nine brands and a recently announced brand extension, Radisson Individuals Retreats, for the Indian market.

Targeting its upscale and mid-scale growth segments in Australasia and select markets in Southeast Asia, the group has also retained exclusive license rights to develop and manage the Golden Tulip brand from Louvre Hotels Group. In addition, it has (non-exclusive) rights to the Kyriad and Campanile brands. India, Indonesia and Korea remain under the direct management of Louvre Hotels Group.