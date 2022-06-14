Phuket’s annual marathon returns

PHUKET, 14 June 2022: The Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon returned with a roar as more than 7,000 runners from 63 countries joined the popular event at the weekend.

It marked the return of international sporting events to Thailand’s shore after a two-year gap.

While the cool morning start on Sunday was appreciated by the longer-distance runners, the humidity added to the challenge and the top three finishers in the Men’s Marathon went to Thai runners. Apichai Phujit claimed the trophy in a time of 02:50:20, more than five minutes faster than the 2020 winner, while second place went to Teerayut Katrahong and Santi Fungfueang was in third. The Women’s race was similarly dominated by Thai runners, with Satowa Ota crossing first in a time of 03:23:47 with Nuntaporn TengAmnuay in second and just 30 seconds behind Sasiwimon Khongjit finished third.

In the Marathon Relay, it was Team Jetts that claimed the honours in an impressive time of 02:41:18, ahead of Team Surakul in second and Team Blue Tree Running Club 2 in third.

The dates have been set for next year: the 17th Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon is scheduled for 10 to 11 June 2023.

Overall Results

Top three in each distance are below. For detailed results, visit www.sportstats.asia.

Marathon – Men

1) Apichai Phujit (THA), 02:50:20

2) Teerayut Katrahong (THA), 02:56:00

3) Santi Fungfueang (THA), 02:59:30

Marathon – Women

1) Satowa Ota (THA), 03:23:47

2) Nuntaporn TengAmnuay (THA), 03:30:23

3) Sasiwimon Khongjit (THA), 03:31:03

Marathon Relay

1) Team Jetts (THA), 02:41:18

2) Team Surakul (THA), 03:18:47

3) Team Blue Tree Running Club 2 (THA), 04:18:25

Half Marathon – Men

1) Sergei Zyrianov (RUS), 01:13:21

2) Mohamed Rasheed (MDV), 01:19:01

3) Mood Chaison (THA), 01:21:24

Half Marathon – Women

1) Manussanun Kumpituk (THA), 01:34:22

2) Supisara Nunta (THA), 01:36:39

3) Nopchaya Handittagul (THA), 01:37:32

10.5KM – Men

1) Ronald Setiawan (IND), 36:58

2) Nattapong Buachay (THA), 37:14

3) Tanadol Witsarutsin (THA), 38:00

10.5KM – Women

1) Dimity-Lee Duke (AUS), 39:23

2) Voraphan Nuansri (THA), 41:22

3) Suwaree Thanaaeknithiwat (THA), 44:32

5KM – Men

1) Sergei Zyrianov (RUS), 15:58

2) Mohamed Rasheed (MDV), 16:32

3) Kiyun Kaddoura (FRA), 18:11

5KM – Women

1) Siena Milgate (AUS), 19:57

2) Auksarapuk sangruksa (THA), 20:41

3) Chiara Jessica Egger (AUS), 21:27

2KM Kids Run – Boy

1) Kittikhun Lankhunthod (THA), 06:56

2) Korawin Chaichamroonphan (THA), 07:50

3) Nathee Gorton (THA), 08:07

2KM Kids Run – Girl

1) Kawinthip Wongthawat (THA), 08:36

2) Anastasiia Maiorova (RUS), 10:14 3) Chloe Issara Weigl (THA), 10:18