LONDON, 28 June 2022: Demand for overseas homes for investment or as a permanent residence in Laguna Phuket has soared, with property sales reaching a record high of THB1.35 billion (GBP30 million) in the first quarter of 2022, compared with just THB250 million (GBP6 million) during the same period last year.

Relocating to seek new business possibilities, personal growth or a new horizon for young families or early retirees are the factors driving consumer interest in destinations such as Phuket in Thailand.

Angsana Oceanview Residences (top right) are located within the Laguna Phuket integrated destination.

Laguna Phuket is a 1,000-acre community built on old tin mining land over 30 years ago by the visionary founder of Banyan Tree Holdings, KP Ho. He bought the land, cleared it and filled in the craters where tin was mined to create a series of stunning natural lagoons.

Over the years the destination has morphed into an elegant enclave of hospitality and residences, where a total of seven hotels are located, surrounded by lagoons, three miles of beachfront, cycling paths, the new wellness concept The Veya by Banyan Tree, boutique shops, restaurants and beach clubs – even a recent floating bar addition “The Atoll” in the middle of one of the lagoons – and an 18-hole golf course. The area surrounding Laguna Phuket, Cherng Talay, has blossomed as a result – with freestanding restaurants, gourmet supermarkets, specialist wine outlets and a host of other fitness and arts activities.

“Creating an integrated community has always been at the heart of our brand DNA since our founding in 1983,” says Laguna Resorts & Hotels. Deputy CEO Stuart Reading. “Our transformation from a former tin mine into the resort destination has been quite a journey. Now, we are giving our international clientele the opportunity to transform their lives. We are seeing increased demand from buyers who are looking for both primary and secondary homes in a relaxing setting where they can enjoy a premium lifestyle and complete peace of mind, supported by leading brands, spectacular scenery, and there’s, of course, the beach with Bangtao Bay a sublime backdrop.”

Laguna Phuket recently unveiled the Angsana Oceanview Residences, a low-rise collection of apartments overlooking the Andaman Sea. Each unit features two bedrooms and stylish living areas opening out onto a private alfresco deck and infinity pool. With high-spec interiors blessed with natural light, panoramic views and fully connected with the latest technology, these residences are designed to be a great place to stay, play and be productive in paradise.

Managed by Banyan Tree Group, Angsana Oceanview Residences benefit from the five-star facilities of Angsana Laguna Phuket and can be enjoyed throughout the year or added to the rental pool to rent if residents choose not to stay there.

Laguna Resorts & Hotels is one of Thailand’s largest SET-listed resort and residence developers, accounting for over 40 per cent of properties on the island’s central west coast, ranging from affordable condominiums from THB5 million (GBP120,000) to luxury homes and villas worth THB100 million (GBP2.4 million) and more. This creates outstanding options for overseas buyers seeking a strategic investment, a second home or a new life in the sun.

Angsana Oceanview Residences form part of an exclusive portfolio of properties by Banyan Tree Group, which has won 20 awards, including six prestigious International Property Awards, for its Laguna Phuket properties in the last three years villas, condos and private residences across a range of segments. The enduring appeal of Thailand’s warm hospitality and the Banyan Tree brand make Angsana Oceanview Residences a compelling choice for all potential investors, including couples, families and retirees.

