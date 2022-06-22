MANILA, 22 June 2022: The Philippines’ TourismPHL campaign is promoting the country’s second-largest province, Isabela inviting international tourists to explore its adventure opportunities.

The campaign promotes a video introducing the adventure travel options at the Ilagan Sanctuary, where tourists can ride a cable car and embark on hiking, trekking and caving. The sanctuary also delivers tree-top adventure, rappelling, horseback riding, and ziplining.

In the blurb introducing the video post on YouTube, travellers are invited to learn more about organic farming ways at Gonzaga Farm. Or they can take a short pilgrimage at Dariuk Hills and go back in time at Balay na Santiago where you can take a peek at the province’s heritage. Then finish off the adventure and try their sticky rice delicacy, Patupat!

Discover more adventures in Isabela at https://www.7641islands.ph/

Orientation

According to Wikipedia, Isabela is the second largest province in the Philippines, located in the Cagayan Valley region in Luzon. Its capital is the city of Ilagan. Neighbouring provinces are Cagayan to the north, Kalinga to the northwest, Mountain Province to the central-west, Ifugao and Nueva Vizcaya to the southwest, Quirino and Aurora to the south, and the Philippine Sea to the east.

Tourism attractions

Since the early 2000s, tourism has grown to become a significant income-generating industry for Isabela. New hotels and resorts have opened, mostly in the cities of Ilagan, Cauayan and Santiago, and the towns of Tumauini, Gamu, Roxas, Alicia, Burgos, Ramon, San Mariano and Cordon.

Top tourist attractions are the centuries-old churches; Magat Dam Tourism Complex, which houses Southeast Asia’s biggest dam; Santa Victoria Caves, Pinzal Falls and Ilagan Sanctuary at Fuyot National Park; the white sand beaches in the coastal municipalities of Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, Dinapigue and islands of coastal Isabela. The world’s biggest wooden lounge chair or butaka resides in Ilagan City. Various festivals and fiestas are celebrated in the province, including the annual Bambanti Festival celebrated every February and the commemoration of the province’s founding during Isabela Day every May.

Airports

There are five airports, but Cauayan Airport is the primary airport in the province serving flights from Manila, Palanan, and Maconacon. Cebu Pacific is the main airline serving the Cauayan-Manila-Cauayan route.

