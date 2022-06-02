India revives spiritual tourism

MUMBAI, 2 June 2022: Thomas Cook (India) Limited, and its group company, SOTC Travel, are monitoring a substantial 35% growth in spiritual tourism this year.

In a focussed endeavour to tap the potential of an unorganised segment, the companies have expanded their portfolio to include a range of ready-to-book pilgrimages and personalised spiritual journeys. It starts with the launch of a five-day tour with a starting price of INR20,000.00 per person and offers premium-personalised options priced at INR 200,000.00 per person for the six-day tour.

Thomas Cook India and SOTC’s spiritual tourism content features pilgrimage tours, spiritual with wellness experiences and spiritual programmes that incorporate local experiences.

India’s senior segment and the 45+ age group form the core segment for pilgrimage tours combining India and Nepal.

India’s couples and solo travellers (30 to 45 years) display a strong preference for customised spiritual tours that include meditation, yoga and wellness programmes like the Yoga Centre/Ashram in Coimbatore, Dharamshala and Rishikesh; Panchakarma programme at Kumarakom.

India’s millennials and young professionals and families present the highest growth opportunity – and their preference is for spiritual journeys in combination with outdoor adventure and authentic local culture/culinary experiences.

This could include experiences like white-water rafting and night trekking in Vaishno Devi, Kathadi (close to Rameswaram – an emerging hub of water sports), and Badrinath’s famous valley of flowers trek; bungee jumping in Rishikesh, etc. are inspiring India’s millennials to explore the land of spiritual journeys.

Thomas Cook (India) Limited president & country head – holidays, MICE, Visa Rajeev Kale said: “Post the pandemic, we are witnessing a definitive surge in spiritual tourism. With the government’s strong focus on connectivity and infrastructural development, spiritual locales attract interest from seniors, families and millennials.”