Hong Kong’s passenger traffic up in May

HONG KONG, 20 June 2022: Easing off some travel restrictions helped to increase passenger traffic in May, particularly from Southeast Asia according to the Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) reporting traffic figures at Hong Kong International Airport during May.

HKIA handled 170,000 passengers in May, representing a year-on-year increase of 186.1%, although passenger volume remained significantly lower than the pre-pandemic levels.

Cargo throughput and flight movements recorded 365,000 tonnes and 10,440, respectively, representing 9.7% and 4.0% decreases compared to the same month in 2021.

The rise in passengers during the month was driven primarily by visitor and Hong Kong resident traffic growth following the relaxation of inbound travel measures. Passenger traffic to and from Southeast Asia experienced the most significant increases.

The continuing geopolitical tensions in Europe and disruptions to global supply chains caused by the pandemic led to the overall decline in cargo volume. Exports decreased by 15% year on year. Cargo traffic to and from key trading regions in Europe and North America registered the most significant drops.

Over the year’s first five months, passenger volume increased by 84.5% to 547,000. Cargo throughput and flight movements dropped by 8.0% and 1.5% to 1.8 million tonnes and 50,975, respectively.

On a 12-month rolling basis, passenger and cargo volume increased by 80.7% and 4.3% to 1.6 million and 4.9 million tonnes, respectively. Flight movements rose by 12.3% to 144,020.

Meanwhile, AAHK received the Grand Award at the Customer Service Excellence Awards and eight other recognitions across various categories offered by the Hong Kong Association for Customer Service Excellence.

Multiple distinctions were given to AAHK’s initiatives ranging from innovative projects to outstanding team and individual efforts.

AAHK executive director of airport operations Vivian Cheung said: “We are honoured to receive these awards, which reflect our staff’s caring attitude and dedication to meeting our passengers’ needs. I am also delighted that our innovations in passenger services are being recognised. We will continue to enhance the passenger experience by providing professional and high-quality services at HKIA.”