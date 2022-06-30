Ferry discounts to mark Singapore’s birthday

SINGAPORE 30 June 2022: Singapore Island Cruise will launch a special promotion from 1 July to 31 August 2022 to mark the country’s National Day celebrations on 9 August.

Singapore Island Cruise offers a 20% discount on all ferry tickets to the Southern Islands to mark the nation’s 57th birthday. Customers should purchase tickets directly from Singapore Island Cruise’s website and enter the exclusive promo code “SG20”. Ferry tickets purchased from other platforms are not eligible for the discount.

With a fleet of 14 air-conditioned vessels, the company provides scheduled ferry services and private charters to and from the Southern Islands. This service allows individuals to decide on their itinerary, arrival, and departure times.

As the country’s first, original and longest-serving ferry operator from Marina South Pier, Singapore Island Cruise has been providing scheduled ferry transport services to Kusu Island and St John’s Island daily since its establishment in 2007. For those looking for a ferry to Lazarus Island, board a ferry to St. John’s Island and cross over the causeway to Lazarus Island.