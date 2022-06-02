FCM taps Japan’s business travel market

SINGAPORE 2 June 2022: Leading global travel management company FCM has established a new, dedicated Tokyo office to bolster the company’s Asian capabilities.

While FCM has previously assisted its portfolio of large national and multi-national clients through Japanese agency partnerships, this investment in a direct-to-market strategy means customers continue to benefit from the company’s commitment to new technology, including FCM’s game-changing platform.

FCM Managing Director Asia Bertrand Saillet said the decision to expand in Japan was driven by ‘evolving customer requirements while recognising considerable business development opportunities the country offers.”

“Japan is an exciting and dynamic market for business travel. We are seeing strong demand from existing customers, but prospects across Asia are also expressing strong interest in TMC support. To harness the growth potential and capitalise on this trajectory, we are pleased to have solidified our presence while bringing onboard a slew of local talents to our Japanese team,” said Saillet.

As FCM operates and owns the office in Japan, clients will experience additional investment and new solutions designed for the local market underpinned by the company’s signature flexibility and consistent user experience via access to the global FCM Platform.

Kenichi Shiraishi heads the office as its general manager, Japan.

Japan is the world’s fourth-largest business travel market; however, FCM’s research shows there is still significant scope for business development. Less than 15% of Japanese companies currently use TMCs, with business travel mainly managed in-house.

Of the 818 Japanese travel managers currently not working with a TMC, 88% indicated a pressing need to digitalise business travel arrangements. It also emphasised risk management, with 81% believing business travel would be easier and safer when using a qualified, company-designated agency.