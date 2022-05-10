Thai Vietjet wins Changi award

SINGAPORE, 10 May 2022): Thai Vietjet took home the New Airline Award at the Changi Airline Awards 2022 hosted by Changi Airport Group in Singapore last week.

Thai Vietjet’s commercial director Pinyot Pibulsonggram received the award that recognised the airline’s commitment to commence flight services to Changi Airport despite COVID-19, highlighting the airline’s contributions toward supporting Singapore’s air hub during the pandemic.

Thai Vietjet’s commercial director Pinyot Pibulsonggram (right) accepts the award at a ceremony at Dusit Thani Laguna, Singapore.

Thai Vietjet commenced the flights to Singapore on 28 April 2022, when travel restrictions in both countries eased. Initially, the airline offered three flights weekly between Bangkok and Singapore every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Services will increase to five flights per week every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, starting 2 June 2022, and daily services by 16 June.

Additionally, the airline will start a direct service between Phuket and Singapore by June 2022.

The Changi Airport Awards resumed this year after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic and took place at Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore.