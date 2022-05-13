Expedia plots a positive path

SINGAPORE, 13 May 2022: New data shows rising travel intent, growing traveller confidence, longer search windows and improved lodging performance, according to Expedia Group Media Solutions’s Q1 2022 Travel Trend Report.

The report includes global data and regional insights for the Asia Pacific, EMEA, North America and Latin America, spanning search trends, top booked destinations, and lodging insights.

Key findings

Travel searches surge as restrictions eased. During Q1, global search volume was up 25% quarter-over-quarter, led by double-digit growth in North America (NORAM) at 30% and in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) at 25%. A prior-year comparison further illustrates strong recovery, with global search volumes up 75% year-over-year compared to Q1 2021. All regions saw a year-over-year lift, with EMEA* search volume up 165%, NORAM* up 70%, Latin America (LATAM) up 50%, and Asia Pacific (APAC) up 30%.

*NORAM: North American Region (Canada, United States, and Mexico)

*EMEA: Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Expedia’s report for Q1 2022 indicates growing traveller confidence, evident in longer search windows. For example global share of searches in the 180+ day, search window increased 190%, while the 0- to 21–day search window decreased 15% quarter-over-quarter. EMEA and NORAM travellers searched the furthest out; 91- to 180–day search window increased by 140% and 60%, respectively.

Big cities & beaches maintain appeal

Major cities such as Las Vegas, New York, Chicago, and London remained popular with travellers. They made the global top 10 list of booked destinations in Q1, along with beach destinations like Cancun, Punta Cana, Honolulu, and Miami.

Las Vegas topped the global list, surpassing New York, which held the No. 1 spot in Q3 and Q4 2021. However, New York appeared on the top 10 list of booked destinations across all regions for the third consecutive quarter.

In APAC, destinations within Australia experienced quarter-over-quarter solid growth, including Sydney, Melbourne and Surfers Paradise.

Lodging performance on the rise

Global lodging bookings for hotels and vacation rentals combined were up 35% quarter-over-quarter, and all regions experienced at least double-digit growth in Q1. During Q1, 15 of the top 25 global destinations saw double-digit growth in hotel bookings quarter-over-quarter. International lodging length of stay held steady between Q4 2021 and Q1 2022, at two days for hotel stays and 5.5 days for vacation rental stays.

Opportunities⁠ for sustainable tourism

50% of consumers would be willing to pay more for transportation, activities, and lodging if the option was more sustainable.

Consumers worldwide are already making more mindful decisions when travelling, such as opting for more eco-conscious and sustainable offerings and more want to do so in the future. However, many feel overwhelmed by starting the process of being a more sustainable traveller and are looking for sustainability information from trusted travel resources and providers.

According to Expedia’s Sustainable Travel Study, two-thirds of consumers want to see more information on sustainability from lodging and transportation providers, and half want to see this information from destination organizations. Additionally, 50% of consumers would be willing to pay more for transportation, activities, and lodging if the option was more sustainable.

“As we look back on the first quarter of the year and forward to the months ahead, we’re optimistic about what 2022 has in store,” said Expedia Media Solutions global vice president Jennifer Andre. “Rising travel intent, lengthening search windows, a lift in international searches, and growing consumer interest in sustainable travel are just a few of the positive trends we saw in Q1 2022. This year is shaping up to be a year of sustained growth, and we look forward to collaborating with our partners and across the industry to continue rebuilding tourism for the future.”

The 2022 Travel Trend Report quarterly combines Expedia Group’s first-party data and custom research with actionable insights and industry examples to help travel marketers on their continued journey toward rebuilding.

See the full report:

https://info.advertising.expedia.com/travel-trend-report-download-2022-q1?utm_campaign=r-n-r_r-n-r_22q1-ttr_20220509&utm_medium=pr&utm_source=outreach&utm_content=im_research_text