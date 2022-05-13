Maldives and Qatar Airways sign MOU

DUBAI, 13 May 2022: Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (Visit Maldives) and Qatar Airways have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to increase inbound air traffic to the Maldives.

The MOU was signed by MMPRC chief executive officer Thoyyib Mohamed, and Qatar Airways chief commercial officer Thierry Antinori on the sidelines of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) earlier this week.

MMPRC chief executive officer Thoyyib Mohamed (right), and Qatar Airways chief commercial officer Thierry Antinori.

According to the agreement, the partners will launch joint promotional and marketing activities with the overarching objective of increasing inbound air traffic to the Maldives.

Activities will include a mix of B2B and B2C campaigns, organizing familiarization trips for travel partners and media influencers, and working on joint activities with trade partners.

Speaking at a panel discussion held during the 9th Arab Aviation Summit in Dubai earlier this year, Thoyyib noted that the tourism and the aviation industry should work closely together to overcome challenges. He had also referred to the important role the Middle East plays as a growing source market for the Maldives and acting as a hub where tourists could connect with flights to the Maldives.

Over 35 international airlines operate flights to the Maldives, including leading Middle Eastern airlines such as Emirates Airlines, Qatar Airways, Fly Dubai, Etihad Airways, and Gulf Air.

On 4 March, Maldives phased out the need for vaccinated tourists to present a negative PCR test pre-flight or on arrival and lifted the national public health emergency on 13 March.

MMPRC is currently promoting the country at the 28th edition of the ATM 2022, a leading travel trade show for the inbound and outbound travel industry in the Middle East.