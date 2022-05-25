AirAsia App sells PG fare deals

BANGKOK, 25 May 2022: AirAsia Super App has recruited Bangkok Airways (PG) for a Super Flash Sale campaign presenting air tickets from 27 to 29 May with discounts of up to 30%.

Travellers can book all Bangkok Airways routes and access promotions using AirAsia Super App, including the AirAsia Super App mobile application available for iOS and Android.

AirAsia Super App (Thailand) country head Varut Vutipongsatorn said: “Bangkok Airways chose our app as a new sales channel, expanding the travel options for users … With AirAsia Super App’s customer base of over 50 million users, we are confident that we can support the carrier’s sales and provide new opportunities while giving our users a larger selection of routes, including Bangkok Airways’ popular Bangkok-Samui and Bangkok-Trat flights.”

Currently, AirAsia Super App partners with over 700 airlines.

Super Flash Sale bookings can be made from 27 to 29 May with discounts up to 30% on offer for travel from 5 September 2022 to 25 March 2023.