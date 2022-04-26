Tourism Malaysia steps up promotions

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, 26 April 2022: Tourism Malaysia participated in the 20th Kazakhstan International Tourism Fair (KITF) 2022 last week, promoting the full reopening of Malaysia’s borders to international travellers since the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

The three-day travel trade fair in Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan, closed on 22 April.

Malaysia began its transition to an endemic phase starting 1 April 2022 and is now targeting to attract 2 million international tourist arrivals this year with more than MYR8.6 billion in tourism receipts.

Joining Tourism Malaysia at the Malaysian Pavilion were JPS Travel & Tours and Embassy Alliance Travel.

Before the pandemic, Kazakhstan was one of the main generating markets from CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries. In 2019, Kazakhstan supplied 18,138 tourists to Malaysia, increasing 10.2% compared to 13,861 tourists in 2018. Tourism Malaysia’s participation is a continuous effort to promote and inform the market that Malaysia is now ready to welcome back tourists from CIS countries.

“We hope that our participation in this exhibition will trigger back the interest of the tourists from CIS to Malaysia. At the same time, we welcome cooperation from all agents to market Malaysia and urge the CIS-based airlines to resume the scheduled flights and to initiate the charter flights to Malaysia,” said Tourism Malaysia director-general Dato’ Hj Zainuddin B Abdul Wahab.

(Source: Bernama)