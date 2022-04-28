Singapore removes most travel restrictions

SINGAPORE, 28 April 2022: Singapore’s Ministry of Health eased Covid-19 rules earlier this week, ending the restriction on group sizes and social distancing, a change welcomed by the events business.

Easer rules came into effect on 26 April as the country lowered its Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (Dorscon) level from orange to yellow.

For Singapore’s business events sector, removing the group-size limit is the welcome news as it will ring in the return of exhibitions and events catering to more than 1,000 participants.

But individual travellers, who are fully vaccinated, will benefit from not having to show a pre-departure Covid-19 negative test result.

However, all non-fully vaccinated travellers age 13 and above must continue to show a negative pre-departure test taken within two days before departure for Singapore. They must also undergo a seven-day stay-home notice period and take an RT-PCR test for Covid-19 at the end of their stay-home notice period.

TraceTogether and SafeEntry vaccination-differentiated safe management measures and workforce vaccination measures end.

Other changes.

Household visits

• No limit on the number of visitors per household.

• Unvaccinated should exercise caution, reduce movement, and stay at home as much as possible. Up to 10 household visitors at any one time.

Mask wearing

• Only required for indoor settings, optional for outdoor settings but encouraged.

Safe distancing

• Not required between individuals or between groups.

Workplace

• All employees may return to the workplace.

• Unmasking is allowed at the workplace if not interacting physically with others and when not in customer-facing areas.

Shopping centre

• Vaccination-differentiated SMMs will be removed from all settings, except for events with 500 participants at any one time, nightlife establishments where dancing among patrons is one of the intended activities, F&B establishments, bars and karaoke establishments.