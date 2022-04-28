Cathay adds more London flights

HONG KONG, 28 April 2022: Cathay Pacific Airways is gradually increasing flights on its Hong Kong – London route during May as Hong Kong eases entry rules to allow non-residents to visit the territory.

In addition to a weekly flight every Monday and Friday during May, the airline offers date-specific flights on Tuesday 10 and 24 May, Wednesday 4 and 18 May, Thursday 12 and 26 May, Saturday 7,14 and 21 May, and Sunday 1, 15 22 29 May.

That will see the airline increase from a low of just two flights a month to London during Hong Kong’s extended Covid-19 lockdown to 21 flights during May.

Cathay is also resuming flights from Hong Kong to Manchester during May with date-specific flights on Monday 23 May, Tuesday 17 May, Saturday 7 and 28 May and Sunday 1 May.

From 5 to 30 June, the airline schedules daily flights to London. In addition, it will schedule two flights daily on 5, 15, 16, 25 and 26 June.

It could take up to a year for the airline to return to the five daily London flights that Cathay Pacific had on its books in 2019 before Covid-19 caused two years of restrictions and lockdowns.