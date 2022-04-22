PATTAYA, Thailand, 22 April 2022: Royal Cliff Hotels Group announced the appointment of Douglas Glen as the group’s new general manager with immediate effect

Glen will lead the management team of the group’s four properties comprising 1,020 rooms and suites and Pattaya’s largest convention centre.





A seasoned international hotelier his hospitality career spans the UK, Singapore, and Thailand, where he held senior management positions at The London Hilton on Park Lane, The Landmark London & Bangkok and Carlton City Hotel in Singapore.

In his new role as the general manager of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group, he brings a team-focused and results-driven leadership style to the legendary property.

“I am delighted to be appointed general manager of The Royal Cliff Hotels Group, Pattaya, one of the most iconic properties in Thailand and Asia,” Glen commented. “I look forward to taking the helm, especially at such an exciting time where recent upgrades have been done. My ultimate goal is to develop a system with my operations team to deliver superb service and hospitality. I am confident that we can bring the property to new heights and achieve more milestones in this post-pandemic world.”

Situated on a 64-acre private parkland estate overlooking the Gulf of Thailand, the Royal Cliff Hotels Group operates four award-winning hotels.

Book directly with the hotel and receive benefits including the best price guaranteed along with optional value-added extras that will enhance your hotel experience

For more details visit: www.royalcliff.com, or contact reservations at (+66) 38 250 421 ext. 2732. Email: reservations@royalcliff.com.