A bigger and brighter ATM returns to Dubai

DUBAI, 28 April 2022: Arabian Travel Market 2022 convenes from 9 to 12 May, with organisers estimating the show will attract more than 1,500 exhibitors, representatives from 112 global destinations, and an anticipated 20,000 attendees.

Taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) in collaboration with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the 29th edition of ATM will form an essential part of the UAE’s annual Arabian Travel Week. The live show will prelude ATM Virtual, running from 17 to 18 May.

In keeping with this year’s theme, ‘The future of international travel and tourism’, ATM 2022 will roll out sessions that enable industry professionals from around the world to discuss current trends and explore long-term opportunities within the fields of travel, transportation, tourism, hospitality, events and attractions.

Kerry Prince, Chief Growth Officer, RX said: “Business travel expenditure in the Middle East is forecast to rise by 32% this year, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), and these figures underscore the positive sentiment that we’ve experienced throughout the region.

“This naturally bodes well for yet another successful edition of ATM, providing a catalyst to put our industry firmly on the path to a robust and sustainable recovery, alongside our partners the DET and of course, the DWTC.”

The show floor at this year’s edition will be over 85% larger than at ATM 2022 thanks to the expansion of several sectors- and region-specific zones, including Travel Tech (380%); hotels (71%); the Middle East (57%); Africa (56%); Asia (50%); and Europe (49%).

Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) Chief Executive Officer Issam Kazim commented: “Since reopening to the global market in July 2020, Dubai has never looked back. We have been able to build on this momentum year on year, leading to a hugely successful Expo 2020 Dubai. And ATM comes at a time when the rest of the world wants to be a part of this remarkable journey with Dubai.”

One of many show highlights, the revamped and rebranded ATM Travel Tech event, previously called Travel Forward, has undergone a year-on-year expansion of almost 400%. In addition to the latest travel technology products and services, the ATM Travel Tech Stage will host a series of seminars, debates and presentations focused on the long-term trajectory of tourism in the Middle East.

Arabian Travel Market exhibition director ME Danielle Curtis added: “As a globally recognised tech hub, Dubai offers an unparalleled environment for entrepreneurs and start-ups working to drive advancements within travel, tourism and hospitality”. “Indeed, the effective development and implementation of technology are essential to our industry’s day-to-day operations as well as its long-term sustainability and success.”

The inaugural ATM Draper-Aladdin Start-up Competition has generated significant buzz since its launch earlier this year. Held in conjunction with AladdinB2B and Draper Associates, the initiative will see 15 travel, tourism and hospitality start-ups pitch for USD500,000 of funding.

Building on the success of ATM’s hybrid approach during the global pandemic, this year’s in-person event will be followed by the third instalment of ATM Virtual, which will take place from Tuesday, 17 to Wednesday, 18 May 2022. This component will offer industry professionals the opportunity to showcase their destinations to a global audience of travel buyers and provide a platform for travel professionals to continue their all-important one-to-one meetings and view on-demand sessions conducted during the in-person show from the comfort of their homes and offices.