Oceania celebrates Vista float-out

SINGAPORE, 3 March 2022: Oceania Cruises, a culinary and destination-focused cruise line, marked the float-out of its new 67,000 ton, 1,200 guest Vista last week at the Fincantieri shipyard in Sestri Ponente, Italy.

Vista will sail her maiden voyage from Rome to Barcelona on 14 April 2023, followed by 12 additional European voyages before commencing sailings from the US to the Canadian Maritimes and New England, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Vista Highlights

12 dining options, four of them brand new.

1,200 guests served by 800 crew members = two crew members for every three guests.

Eight bars, lounges, and entertainment venues.

Aquamar Spa + Vitality Centre and Aquamar Spa Terrace.

Staffed Concierge and Executive Lounges for Concierge Staterooms and Suites, respectively.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is a culinary- and destination-focused cruise line with a fleet of seven ships that carry no more than 1,250 guests.

Ships call on more than 450 boutique ports across Europe, Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, New England-Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Tahiti and the South Pacific in addition to the epic 180-day Around the World Voyages. With headquarters in Miami, Oceania Cruises is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a diversified cruise operator of leading global cruise brands which include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.