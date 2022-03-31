Qatar first Middle East airline to fly to Bali

DENPASAR, Bali, 31 March 2022: Qatar Airways resumed flights from its Doha home base to Bali’s Ngurah Rai Airport earlier this week, ending a two-year absence on the popular leisure travel route.

Bali Sun online news reported the Qatar Airways flight landed last Sunday evening with 222 passengers onboard, marking the first flight by a Middle East airline to Bali since Covid-19 locked down Indonesia in 2020.

Using a Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 aircraft, the service will deliver Bali-bound to travellers originating from Europe, Africa, Eastern Europe, Europe and the Middle East through the airline’s Doha hub.

Bali Discovery confirmed the airline would operate four flights each week on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday returning to Doha on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

According to the airport officials, there are flights from six overseas cities to Bali; Narita (Tokyo), Singapore, Melbourne, Sydney, Kuala Lumpur, and Doha.”

This week, nine airlines serve the airport: Garuda Indonesia, Singapore Airlines, Jetstar Asia, Scoot, KLM, Malaysia Airlines, Jetstar Airways, Qatar, and AirAsia.

(Source: Bali Discovery)